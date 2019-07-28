CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.50. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 40,651,702 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.92 million. Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 82,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $425,457.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 1,201,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $6,069,347.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,205 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.