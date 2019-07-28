Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,249,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $287,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $4,196,255. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.