Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,249,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $287,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,267 shares of company stock worth $4,196,255. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.