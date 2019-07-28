Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLNE. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,801. The company has a market cap of $548.47 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 384,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 356,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.