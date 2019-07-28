Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.17. 80,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

