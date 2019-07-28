Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 857 shares of company stock worth $22,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 32.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

