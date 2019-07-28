Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,418,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,339 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,241,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

