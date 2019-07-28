Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 15,241,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.