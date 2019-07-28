Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 5,975,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.45.

CB stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.