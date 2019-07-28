Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $700.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $687.73.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $779.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $789.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $738.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.