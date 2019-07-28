China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 274,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

