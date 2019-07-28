China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBPO. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of CBPO opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

