China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBPO. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.
Shares of CBPO opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
