Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) Short Interest Up 7.2% in July

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,729,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 6,275,400 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

In other Chemical Financial news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 10,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,723.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Shafer acquired 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $249,585.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after purchasing an additional 185,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

CHFC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 719,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

