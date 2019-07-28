Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

