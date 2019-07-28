Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $31.39 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,059.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $308,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,092,750 shares of company stock worth $105,211,840. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

