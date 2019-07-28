Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Update

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 703,451 shares in the company, valued at $58,386,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,102 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,981.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 691,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,080,081.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,759 shares of company stock worth $1,383,038 over the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

