Centrality Hits One Day Volume of $169.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00290461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01549642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.