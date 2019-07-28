Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

CVCY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $287.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

