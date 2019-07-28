CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 364,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.40. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

