Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CASS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 21,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.64. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
