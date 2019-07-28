Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 21,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.64. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 157,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 328,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

