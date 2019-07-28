Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $43.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $44.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $35.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $187.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.42 million, with estimates ranging from $245.40 million to $279.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $29.06. 212,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,556. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

