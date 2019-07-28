Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Prairie Provident Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.74.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.