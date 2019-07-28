Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
