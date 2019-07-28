CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 3,966,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 600,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $757.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

