Capital One Financial Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVAC. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Penn Virginia by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $365,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

