Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,499,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,596,300 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 374,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.25 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.