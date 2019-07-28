Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNR. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an average rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$124.82.

Shares of CNR opened at C$125.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$96.46 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$122.08. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.65, for a total transaction of C$53,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,792.34. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.58, for a total transaction of C$123,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,315.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,137.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

