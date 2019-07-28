Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-5.15 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.03-5.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

