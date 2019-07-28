Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 16.1% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $9,595.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.02207197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00062093 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 227.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 1,913,416,774 coins and its circulating supply is 1,859,217,171 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

