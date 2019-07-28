CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 2,190,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 237,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.03. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CalAmp by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 171,713 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 949,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 872,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 74,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

