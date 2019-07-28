BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BT.A. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.73 ($3.50).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 191.98 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 187.22 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99.

In related news, insider Matthew Key purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £37,925 ($49,555.73). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,484,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998,514.26 ($3,918,089.98). Insiders purchased a total of 1,528,789 shares of company stock worth $308,898,506 in the last three months.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

