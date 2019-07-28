Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. Brunswick also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 1,743,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,221. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

