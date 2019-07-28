Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 384,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,373. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,151,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,768 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

