Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $46.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 311,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.88 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.