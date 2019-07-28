Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Price Target at $9.17

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDMN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 581,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,900. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.06. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 2,509.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $4,397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kadmon by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kadmon by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

