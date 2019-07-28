Brokerages Set Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $85.17

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

FTNT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,830,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,477,000 after purchasing an additional 411,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,808,000 after purchasing an additional 997,004 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,682,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,275,000 after purchasing an additional 83,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after purchasing an additional 787,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,132,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

