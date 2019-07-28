Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $152.33

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,157,000 after buying an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,525,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $165.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

