Brokerages Set $16.00 Target Price for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Speedway Motorsports’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 144 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRK remained flat at $$19.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,545. The company has a market capitalization of $808.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

