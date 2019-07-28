Brokerages Expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of VPG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.