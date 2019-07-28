Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will report $8.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $11.75 million. Stemline Therapeutics posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,668%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $54.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.32 million, with estimates ranging from $87.36 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

STML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ STML traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $585.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.33. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 358,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

