Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $83.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $86.68 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $333.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $336.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $367.40 million, with estimates ranging from $354.15 million to $376.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $20,195,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 137,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

