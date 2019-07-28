Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $83.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $86.68 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $333.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.58 million to $336.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $367.40 million, with estimates ranging from $354.15 million to $376.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,974,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $20,195,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE AGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 137,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
