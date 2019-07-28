Brokerages Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.39 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of CC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 2,074,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Chemours has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,289,670 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Chemours by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chemours by 32.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

