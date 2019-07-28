Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.65 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $17.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $74.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.62 billion to $75.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $79.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

UPS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

