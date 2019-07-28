Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Billion

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.65 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $17.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $74.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.62 billion to $75.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.18 billion to $79.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

UPS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.