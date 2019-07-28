Brokerages Anticipate TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TESS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,559. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.30.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

