Brokerages Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to Post $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.39. SAP posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 366,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,305. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.