Brokerages Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Evertec reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evertec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 219,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,788. Evertec has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,312.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Evertec by 56.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Evertec by 51.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 403,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 137,975 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,006,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evertec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

