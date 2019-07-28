Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $$30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 90.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,350 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

