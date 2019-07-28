Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $22.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $22.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $24.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total transaction of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,582,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after purchasing an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,591,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,911 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 314,335 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

