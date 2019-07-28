Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 20,317,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,949,209. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Argus cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.22.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

