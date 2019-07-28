Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 2,386,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BDN stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,477,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,633,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

