BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Down 17.2%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 1,051,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 324,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The firm has a market cap of $194.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.92% and a return on equity of 15,192.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

