BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.324 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 116.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

